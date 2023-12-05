Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ hits No. 1 on Billboard chart, 65 years after release

Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music...
Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Dec. 9, 2015 in Nashville.(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time has made Billboard chart history.

Brenda Lee’s holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time –65 years after its release.

The song was originally recorded and released in 1958. It first hit the Billboard Hot 100 in December of 1960 when it debuted at No. 64. It peaked at No. 14 two weeks after its debut.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” hit its previous all-time high on the chart in the No. 2 spot in December of 2019 and again last year.

The song breaks the record for longest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, it surpasses the 25-year gap between the release of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and its rise to No. 1 in 2019.

Lee is set to perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry,” airing Dec. 7. The song also finally got a proper music video this year.

Lee also has joined TikTok, sharing videos about the hit song and her career with a new, young audience.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Paige WX
From mild to cold winds, a chill and some snow showers moving in
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a standoff with police...
Warrants: 3 arrested following standoff in Sevier Co., 1 for assault of a first responder

Latest News

FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint,...
Second person dies from drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, lawsuit alleges
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for his domestic assault trial, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023,...
Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful before alleged assault
Feeling colder Wednesday with rain to mountain snow
Feeling colder Wednesday with rain to mountain snow
FILE - Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on...
Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has leg amputated after serious infection
Former President Donald Trump waves to a crowd as he leaves a Commit to Caucus rally,...
Trump’s defense at civil fraud trial zooms in on Mar-a-Lago, with broker calling it ‘breathtaking’