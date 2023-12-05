Feeling colder Wednesday with rain to mountain snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting pretty chilly on Wednesday, but we will quickly warm up ahead of more rain to mountain snow later this weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move back in overnight with spotty to scattered showers. We’ll see about a 40% coverage of rain to a wintry mix in the higher elevations. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Smoky Mountains as that rain transitions into snow. About 1-3″+ of snow could accumulate along the mountaintops by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday starts out near 38 degrees in Knoxville but will feel much cooler with the gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 15-20 mph from the northwest, making it feel much colder throughout the day. Highs will only get to about 44 degrees, but we will likely feel like the mid to upper 30s. Spotty showers linger throughout the morning with clouds. We’ll dry out with some sunshine by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’ll be a frosty and cold start Thursday with temperatures near 30 degrees. Sunshine will help us warm to around 55 degrees. Friday comes with more clouds a times and a high of 61 degrees in Knoxville.

We warm up to the mid-60s Saturday ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers move in late Saturday with most of the rain arriving overnight into Sunday. Sunday looks pretty rainy at a 60% coverage. Highs are in the mid-50s and with cooler air moving in, some of that rain could change to mountain snow showers later Sunday into Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, stray mountain snow lingers Monday morning with cooler temperatures. We’ll dry out for the new week with highs much cooler in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.