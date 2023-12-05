Halls Kicker Owen Taylor wins Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 39th annual Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards ceremony was held Tuesday in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

And the only local player receiving the honor today was Halls High standout Owen Taylor.

He has been named the 2023 Kicker of the Year and is just the second player in school history to be named Mr. Football. Taylor credits his team for the honor.

Congrats to Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Owen Taylor of the @HallsRedDevils who credited his team's turn around for the honor @wvlt @WVLTSports @VarsityAllAxs @5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/y2oDgupq4e — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 5, 2023

Taylor was a perfect 10 for 10 on field goal attempts this season connecting on a long of 49 yards. The Kicker of the Year award was first handed out back in 2003.

CARTER TAKES HOME HARDWARE IN CLASS-6A

And in Class-6A, Boo Carter has become Bradley Central’s first ever Mr. Football Award winner.

The talented running back and defensive back helped lead his Bears to a state semifinal appearance this season.

Carter is committed to playing his college ball for Josh Heupel and the Big Orange and says he’s ready to hit the ground running later this month.

After winning the Titans Mr. Football Class-6A award Bradley Central's Boo Carter told us why he's headed to UT, when he'll start practicing with the Vols and what he might be playing @wvlt @WVLTSports @5StarPreps @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/XEZFb1zlOl — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 5, 2023

Ranked among the best players in the country, Carter had 1,150 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns and 251 rushing yards and seven TD’s this season. As a defensive back he had 93 tackles and two interceptions.

Carter will enroll early and looks to practice with the team and accompany them on the upcoming Bowl trip to Orlando.

