Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot

Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the list of candidates on Tuesday’s presidential primary ballot, officially cementing who voters can pick at the polls in the spring.
Republican Candidates:
- Ryan Binkley
- Doug Burgum
- Chris Christie
- Ron DeSantis
- Nikki Haley
- Asa Hutchinson
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- David Stuckenberg
- Donald J. Trump
Democratic Candidates
- Joseph R. Biden
The deadline to get your name on the ballot by filing a nomination petition with 2,500 signatures from voters was noon Tuesday. Democratic candidate Dean Phillips filed a petition, and election commissions are reviewing the petition to make sure he meets the threshold.
The primary is set for March 5, 2024.
