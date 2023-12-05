Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the list of candidates on Tuesday’s presidential primary ballot, officially cementing who voters can pick at the polls in the spring.

(1/2) I certified the names of 9 Republican and 1 Democratic presidential candidate submitted by the statewide political parties for the March 5, 2024, Presidential Preference Primary. pic.twitter.com/Txlv0PBA2m — Tre Hargett (@tnsecofstate) December 5, 2023

There are several Republican candidates set to appear on the ballot, along with Joe Biden, who is vying for a second term in office.

Republican Candidates:

Ryan Binkley

Doug Burgum

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Democratic Candidates

Joseph R. Biden

The deadline to get your name on the ballot by filing a nomination petition with 2,500 signatures from voters was noon Tuesday. Democratic candidate Dean Phillips filed a petition, and election commissions are reviewing the petition to make sure he meets the threshold.

The primary is set for March 5, 2024.

