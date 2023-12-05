The King in the Scruffy City | NASCAR racer Richard Petty visits Knoxville Food City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The King made his way to Knoxville Monday, visiting a Food City after the store raised thousands to help veterans as part of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) fundraising campaign.

The Middlebrook Pike store raised $17,400, which earned it a visit from the 86-year-old NASCAR legend and PVA spokesperson. The money from PVA gives support to paralyzed veterans to help them live productive lives after injury.

“So the big deal is thank you guys... to put them back in the mainstream,” Petty said at the event.

Petty is a seven-Cup Series champion.

