Knox County looking into reducing flooding in growing areas

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County wants to limit flooding in residential areas, especially where new homes are being built, since its maps are outdated.

Roseberry Creek sits in eastern Knox County in a rural but residential area. It’s one of eight creeks county officials are looking at to update flood maps.

“The most recent flood maps we have in Knox County are ten years old,” Jim Snowden, Senior Director for Knox County Engineering and Public Works, said. “Obviously, a lot can change in ten years. Some of our flood maps are 20 years old,” he said.

Snowden said there could be more flood water in certain areas if they don’t update the maps. With the population snowballing in East Tennessee, Snowden said they must ensure new homes are on solid ground.

“To make sure that when you build your house over the next ten years, that we’re not putting you in a flood plain unknowingly,” Snowden said.

The project costs about $950,000. Federal government American Rescue Plan money is covering about $800,000. The county will cover the rest.

The creeks the county is surveying are Strong Creek, Connor Creek, Roseberry Creek, Meadow Creek, Stock Creek, Shining Creek, Legg Creek, and Woods Creek.

Some are in the far eastern part of the county, others in the Hardin Valley area.

Snowden said they’re also looking at how to improve water shedding in those areas to prevent flooding.

“As developments occur over the next 20 years, we can not only better manage their water quantity, but also the effectiveness of getting it out sooner or later,” he said.

Snowden said residents in those areas have been notified of the survey and are encouraged to call the engineering department with any questions.

Snowden said he’s hoping to have a concrete plan in place in the next 12 to 18 months.

