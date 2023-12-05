Knoxville’s officially repainted Sunsphere welcomes 100,000 visitors in less than 2 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s now repainted Sunsphere has welcomed 100,000 visitors since its observation deck reopened in February of 2022, Visit Knoxville announced Tuesday. The Scruffy City icon is also celebrating its new look, now sporting its original blue color.

“We are thrilled to reach this impressive milestone in less than two years of reopening,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “This speaks to the Sunsphere’s status as an attraction and highlights its power to attract visitors from across the country and beyond.”

The Sunsphere base was repainted its original blue color, down to the shade, marking the end of Phase One of its revitalization. Visit Knoxville, along with RBA Marketing, made a time-lapse of the painting process, which can be viewed below.

Knoxville's Sunsphere is officially back to its original color!

Phase Two will include an updated Welcome Center at the third level and a retail space. That’s expected to finish up around the end of 2024.

