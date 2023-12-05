Knoxville’s officially repainted Sunsphere welcomes 100,000 visitors in less than 2 years

The Sunsphere base was repainted its original blue color, down to the shade, marking the end of Phase One of its revitalization.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s now repainted Sunsphere has welcomed 100,000 visitors since its observation deck reopened in February of 2022, Visit Knoxville announced Tuesday. The Scruffy City icon is also celebrating its new look, now sporting its original blue color.

“We are thrilled to reach this impressive milestone in less than two years of reopening,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “This speaks to the Sunsphere’s status as an attraction and highlights its power to attract visitors from across the country and beyond.”

The Sunsphere base was repainted its original blue color, down to the shade, marking the end of Phase One of its revitalization. Visit Knoxville, along with RBA Marketing, made a time-lapse of the painting process, which can be viewed below.

Knoxville's Sunsphere is officially back to its original color!

Phase Two will include an updated Welcome Center at the third level and a retail space. That’s expected to finish up around the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Paige WX
From mild to cold winds, a chill and some snow showers moving in
WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a standoff with police...
Warrants: 3 arrested following standoff in Sevier Co., 1 for assault of a first responder
Rain moves in with some snow in the higher elevations
Cooler air with gusty winds and rain to some snow

Latest News

Knoxville's Sunsphere is officially back to its original color!
Repainting Knoxville's Sunsphere
ORAU hosts school supplies giveaway for teachers in East Tennessee
ORAU hosts school supplies giveaway for teachers in East Tennessee
A woman explains how she survived the country's largest mass kidnapping, police charge a UT...
TN In Ten 12-5-23
The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say