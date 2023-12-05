Lady Vols fall out of AP Top 25 after back-to-back losses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 20-point loss to No. 16 Ohio State Sunday night marked the Lady Vols fourth-ranked loss of the season.

Tennessee is now 4-4 on the season and has dropped out of the Week Five AP Top-25 Poll. The Big Orange started the season ranked 11th in the country.

Tennessee fell out of the poll in week four last season and remained unranked for the remainder of the regular season. That exit from the polls in the 2022 season marked the 56th time in the 827-week history of the poll that the Lady Vols weren’t ranked.

In 2023, rebounding and turnovers continue to plague this team. The Lady Vols tallied 20 turnovers against the Buckeyes and just nine offensive rebounds while allowing OSU to snag 28 defensive boards.

Coach Kellie Harper said it comes down to toughness.

”I said at the beginning of the year, it was a major concern of mine. I’ll go back to that; it’s been a concern. I just didn’t see it translating as quickly as I wanted it to. We did okay in the first few games. I think for us, we got to continue to work on that. Because we’re not there yet,” said Harper.

Harper added that the real challenge will come down to mental toughness.

”Last year, our team handled it; I mean, they handled it. They recovered and it made them better. So we’ll see what this team does, it’s a different team,” said Harper.

The Lady Vols look to bounce back Wednesday night when they travel to Huntsville, Alabama to face Middle Tennessee.

