ORAU hosts school supplies giveaway for teachers in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Associated Universities is hosting a school supplies giveaway for all K-12 teachers at public schools in East Tennessee this weekend.

The goal of the event is to help educators, especially those working in underserved schools, get the materials and supplies they need to teach their students.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 at ORAU’s main campus inside the classroom located at 100 ORAU Way in Oak Ridge.

ORAU project manager Shannon Turner said items up for grabs include gently used office supplies, makerspace materials, VEX robotics kits, white boards, laboratory equipment and experiment resources, desktop scanners, laser pointers, curriculum resources and more. Everything is free.

In a time when everything seems to be costing more, Turner said this cause is close to her heart.

“We have all been teachers,” Turner said of the staff on the K-12 team. “We know what teachers experience, and we have all had to buy supplies out of our own pockets for our classrooms. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to give back to our fellow teachers.”

Teachers who want to attend are asked to fill out this brief survey: https://orausurvey.orau.org/n/InterestPoll.aspx

