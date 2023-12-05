Russellville Intermediate School back in session after truck crashes through building

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a man had a medical episode and lost control of his truck.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Russellville Intermediate School, there’s now caution tape around where the school’s front office used to be.

Just a week ago, a man had a medical episode, losing control of his truck, and crashed it through the brick wall of the school.

“It’s definitely one of those surreal moments you never expect to happen in your lifetime, let alone your career,” said principal Sarah Cooper.

Because of the damage, the school was closed on Tuesday, and for the rest of the week, they had virtual learning as the school sought out temporary repairs. A week later, it’s boarded up as a principal is thankful no kids or staff were injured during the crash, which happened just an hour after school was dismissed for the day.

“Anybody who sees it and sees what’s happened and heard probably agrees it was a miracle, and there were a lot of people looking after us to make sure it wasn’t a lot worse,” said Cooper.

The THP report stated that the man was driving on East Andrew Johnson Highway when he had a “medical episode” and drove off the road, up an embankment, through the property of the National Guard Armory, and then into the front of the Russellville Intermediate School building.

There is no timeline yet on when more permanent repairs will be made to the school, as they are relocating the front office into a classroom.

