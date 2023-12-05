Tennessee wants to get students well-paying jobs after school; here’s how they plan to do it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) held a state of education webinar Tuesday, following up on a yearly report outlining aspects of the state’s K through 12 education policy.

In the report, highlighted in the webinar, SCORE representatives said they want to prioritize getting students well-paying careers when they leave school.

SCORE focused mainly on strengthening three priorities to focus on for the year ahead:

Build effective pathways between education and careers. SCORE recommended looking at data to give students more opportunities like dual enrollment or work-based learning that could help them make informed decisions about higher education. As part of this pillar, SCORE wants more students to accurately predict the income thresholds of certain degrees so they can pick one that is right for them. Expand student opportunities by strengthening foundational policies. According to SCORE, there are many policies the state already uses that need to be expanded. The report says that programs like the Tennessee Promise have greatly helped Tennessee’s education system in the last decade, naming them as areas for extra attention. Ensure K-12 supports meet student needs. SCORE says in its outline that supporting students, especially students of color and economically disadvantaged students, is essential to improving Tennessee education. Tennessee’s Grow Your Own Program and public charter schools were areas of focus of SCORE.

Ultimately, SCORE recommended changes to ensure students can support themselves after leaving school, Tennessee Department of Labor Deniece Thomas said.

“Articulated pathways that actually lead to meaningful employment,” Thomas said. “That it leads to careers. You know Tennessee has been experiencing just tremendous economic development and growth, but it doesn’t matter if we have those outside looking in.”

You can view the entire report here.

