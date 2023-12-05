TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Valley Authority continues to work with the federal government and other countries to bring a new style of nuclear reactor to the states.

TVA president Jeff Lyash said, “We’re focused on the next generation of nuclear power right here behind us with what I think is the country’s leading project: the Clinch River Nuclear Site.”

Lyash said the nuclear reactor is smaller and they could build several of them across the region if the federal government approves it. He also said they are safer, more reliable, take less time to build and are cheaper than other reactors.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited the Clinch River Nuclear site Tuesday. She said reactors like this are necessary to reach the country’s goal of being net zero by 2050.

“We are certainly supportive of this project and will be in continuous discussions with TVA of how we can be of further assistance,” Secretary Granholm said.

TVA has worked on this project for five years; it could take another five to seven years until we see this type of reactor in the state. The company still needs approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Costs for the project could also fall on millions of customers in Tennessee.

“We expect our Valley customers and TVA to make an investment for the better of the nation. I think there has to be broader investment moving forward, and I think that’s going to be a challenge,” Lyash said.

By 2030, when we could see this reactor built, Lyash said much of the economy could be based on the energy infrastructure. Secretary Granholm said they could spread energy made in the states to other countries.

“What is projected is a $23 trillion local market by 2030. So if we make it here, we can stamp it Made In America, and we can export is elsewhere,” Secretary Granholm said.

TVA will send a complete project plan to the federal government. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will help determine the cost to complete the project.

