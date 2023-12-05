UT Volleyball standout Fingall named Region Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Morgahn Fingall earned AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year honors Tuesday. The organization recognized four Lady Vols with yearly awards.

Fingall is the first Lady Vol to earn regional player of the year status and joins AVCA Southeast Region Freshman of the Year winners Yuliya Stoyanova (2004) and Mary Pollmiller (2011) as the only UT student-athletes to be honored by the association with top yearly awards.

The Big Orange’s four selections are its most since having four in 2011. With her honor this year, Fingall has claimed a spot on the All-Region Team for the last three years.

Fingall’s quickly growing list of yearly honors now includes AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year, SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and All-SEC and AVCA All-Region selections. Throughout the season, she earned recognition for AVCA National Player of the Week, brought home SEC Player of the Week honors twice, and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week four times.

For the first time in 18 years, the Lady Vols will compete in the Sweet Sixteen this week. In the regional semifinal round, Tennessee will battle the other UT, taking on the reigning NCAA champs and No. 2 seed Texas on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Longhorns are the Big 12 champions and boast a 24-4 record. They enter the matchup following wins against Texas A&M and SMU in the first and second rounds, respectively.

