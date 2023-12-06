Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Paige WX
From mild to cold winds, a chill and some snow showers moving in
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says

Latest News

Single day passes for the festival went on sale Monday.
Big Ears Festival bringing big money to Knoxville
Winds make it feel even cooler tomorrow
Feeling colder Wednesday with rain to mountain snow
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say
A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help