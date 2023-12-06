Basketball Vols get back in the win column

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back home for the first time in three weeks, the Tennessee basketball team defeated George Mason, 87-66, Tuesday night at Food City Center.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo paced the 17th-ranked Vols (5-3) with a career- and game-best 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding a game-leading eight rebounds and a career-high-tying four assists.

Following a 1-of-9 start from long range, Tennessee connected on 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions—two by junior guard Zakai Zeigler sandwiched around one by Aidoo—to go ahead by seven, 26-19, with 5:31 left in the opening half. The Vols led 39-26 at the break.

The Volunteers scored seven points in the first 78 seconds of the second half to make it 13 in a row in exactly 2:30 over both halves, with the surge putting them up by 20. Several minutes later, they pushed the lead to 25 points, 61-36, with 12:52 on a three-point play by sophomore forward Tobe Awaka in his first game back from a right ankle injury.

Aidoo connected on both his 3-point attempts and had three teammates join him in double digits. Fifth-year guard Josiah-Jordan James pumped in 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to accompany a career-high-tying six assists. Awaka finished with 11 points and a season-best seven rebounds, while fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht added ten coming off the injury at North Carolina.

Up next for Tennessee is its fourth top-20 showdown in a five-game stretch, as it faces No. 20/18 Illinois at Food City, with tip-off set for Saturday at Noon on WVLT and CBS.

