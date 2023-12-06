Big Ears Festival bringing big money to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are no boundaries when it comes to the Big Ears Festival. Festival goers are offered nearly 200 performances across over a dozen downtown venues.

The four-day event has a lineup of music artists that stretch across many genres. Several Grammy-nominated artists are expected to perform this year, including Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens and Aja Monet. Festival founder and director Ashley Capps said the unique variety brings many out-of-towners.

“It’s not always easy to hear them and see their live concerts outside of major cultures like New York and Chicago or Los Angeles,” said Capps. “Some of these artists rarely perform in the Southeast.”

Capps has a long resume. He founded the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and other signature events throughout the United States. Capps launched the festival in 2009, and it has been steadily growing.

“Today, we had the biggest single day of ticket sales in the history of the festival ever,” Capps said.

Capps said more than 70 percent of festival goers are made up of people who come from out of town. He said some audience members travel from almost every state and even out of the country. Last year, the festival contributed more than $36 million to the local economy.

Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville, said the national media attention from the festival has proven to be a significant driver for visitors.

“You read about Big Ears happening in Knoxville, and that compels you to wanna visit us later. It’s just kinda a win-win all around,” Bumpas said.

The festival is March 21-24. You can buy tickets here.

