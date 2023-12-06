Bill filed to make ’Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Tennessee’s official holiday song

The bill’s filling comes after Brenda Lee’s holiday classic topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week for the first time.
Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music...
Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Dec. 9, 2015 in Nashville.(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill to make a popular Christmas jingle more meaningful for Tennesseans.

Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, filed House Bill 1613 on Wednesday to make Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” the official holiday song of Tennessee.

The bill’s filling comes after the holiday classic topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week for the first time – 65 years after its release in 1958. Lee, a longtime Nashvillian, recorded the song when she was just 13 years old in the heart of Nashville’s Music Row. Now 78, she’s the oldest woman to hit No. 1 on the charts.

“Brenda Lee is a music icon and a true Tennessee treasure,” Powell said in a statement. “Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has spread holiday joy throughout the world for decades and we are proud her number one song was made in Nashville. I am thrilled to introduce my legislation to make the beloved ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee the first official holiday song of Tennessee.”

Powell said he hopes the bill passes in 2024.

