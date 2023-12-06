Chicago White Sox owner meets with Nashville mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Could Nashville be the next city to welcome a Major League Baseball franchise?

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell recently met with Chicago White Sox majority owner Jerry Reinsdorf this week.

The mayor’s office said the meeting was introductory in nature. O’Connell didn’t share anything with Reinsdorf that he hasn’t said publicly.

While only time will tell if Nashville will get its own MLB franchise, recently, the Oakland A’s announced its departure from California to Las Vegas. So, with rumors swirling over the offseason that the White Sox owner is willing to relocate, there’s only room for speculation at this time that another MLB franchise relocation is on the horizon.

