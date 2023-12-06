Community weighs in on what a new school in Farragut will look like

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are 41 acres of land off Boring Road in Farragut that are not currently being used, but Knox County Schools plans to turn that land into a positive resource for students.

Overcrowding at schools in Farragut has been a concern for years, and KCS plans on addressing it by building a new school on the newly acquired land.

District leaders have already decided a school will be built, but there’s no concrete choice on what precisely those construction plans will look like.

On Tuesday night, KCS hosted a community input meeting at Farragut Middle School to hear concerns and questions from the parents of kids in the district.

“Just by having fewer students in the classroom, it would allow all of our students to be able to have more attention from their educators, but just having more room in general, more room to spread out so you’re not so crowded in your environment,” said Farragut mom Jhasta Tack.

Four of the five schools in Farragut are deemed over-capacity according to district data.

One option for construction is to build a new elementary school that would be able to hold around 1,200 students, which would be one of the larger elementary schools in the district. Another option is to build a new 1,600-person middle school and use the existing spaces to address overcrowding concerns with the freshman academy and elementary schools. The final option presented by KCS is a new elementary school being built that also addresses capacity concerns at the high school level but not for middle schoolers.

This was the final community meeting before KCS makes a decision next month.

The tentative plan is to have construction begin between 2025 and 2026, with the new school opening its doors from 2026 to 2027.

