East Tenn. coach placed on administrative leave, KCS says

Hardin Valley baseball coach placed on administrative leave amid investigation
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hardin Valley Academy baseball coach was placed on administrative leave, according to officials with Knox County Schools.

“Tyler Roach, a teacher and coach at HVA, has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation,” officials said. “Because this investigation is continuing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Hardin Valley Academy won 34 games this past spring, claimed the District 4-4A Tournament Championship and ultimately finished as state runner-up to Farragut. The Hawks were 100-48 under Roach’s coaching with TSSA state sectional appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

