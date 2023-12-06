Gavin DeGraw to perform at Citrus Bowl halftime show

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT) - Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw will be performing at the Citrus Bowl halftime show as the No. 21 Tennessee Vols take on the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes.

DeGraw made a name for himself with songs like “I Don’t Want to Be” and “Not Over You.”

“A great football matchup deserves fantastic talent to entertain fans at the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl,” said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. “Gavin’s music is enjoyed by audiences of all ages, and his electric performance will add to the atmosphere at Camping World Stadium on New Year’s Day.”

The game will also honor military personnel with a National Anthem performance from The Liberty Voices, an eight-part a cappella group from Florida. There will also be a military flyover.

The game is set for Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

