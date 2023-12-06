Holiday events provide the perfect way to Find Your Fun

Plenty of chances for you and your family to Find Your Fun
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, Dec. 7:

Are you still looking for the chance to give Santa your Christmas list? You’re in luck as Santa comes to visit the Sunsphere on Thursday. Make your reservation now for you and your kids. The event will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with other opportunities through the weekend, each reservation is good for up to three children with several packages for photos. You’ll meet a the base of the Sunshpere, where Santa’s helpers will escort you to the top to meet St. Nick.

Friday, Dec. 8:

Team up with your closest friends and family and get in the competitive spirit! Join Hi-Wire Brewing for a gingerbread house competition to build and decorate the best gingerbread house. Teams can range from one to three people with the competition beginning Friday at 7 p.m. with the judging at 9 p.m. Cost will be $10 per team and if you aren’t in the competitive nature they will also have gingerbread trains with icing and candy to decorate. Reserve your spot early as there are limited openings.

All aboard the Polar Express! Enjoy a pajama party at the Everett Recreation Center Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Kids will get the chance to watch the iconic moving along with meeting Santa Claus. Cost is $28 for children between the ages of 3-10, this will also include pizza, dancing, holiday crafts, polar express stem, games, competitions, popcorn and hot coco.

Saturday, Dec. 9:

On Saturday, you can make your way to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium to hear the greatest story ever told. The 55th annual Nativity Pageant will take place free of charge. There will be realistic sets, live animals, a full orchestra, 150 cast members and a 150-voice choir.

Step back in time and enjoy the experience and Christmas magic of the Blount Mansion. Hundreds of twinkling candles and festive decorations will adorn the house as you walk through the rooms and hear the stories of the house’s history. Tours will last approximately 30 minutes and will be available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

