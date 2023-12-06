‘It’s the reason for the season’ | How to help out this holiday season

Volunteers needed during the holidays
HOLIDAY SEASON VOLUNTEER NEED
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting involved and lending a hand this holiday season is as easy as ever with United Way of Greater Knoxville’s list of open volunteering positions.

“The holidays are synonymous with volunteering. There are a lot of people that volunteer gift wrap or they do toy drives,” said Alyson Gallaher, COO of United Way of Greater Knoxville. “The easiest way in our community to volunteer during the holidays is to reference the holiday guide to volunteering that the United Way produces annually.”

There is always a need for volunteers, but especially during the holiday season as there are a lot of people moving around and openings for all kinds of different organizations.

“It’s a really busy time of the year, so schedules change and shift. Demands on time are different, so there’s always a need for people to show up in slots or spots that are usually for regular volunteers that have a change in schedule,” said Gallaher.

Volunteering is the ultimate gift and while it is difficult to get lost in the presents, parties and all the fun that comes with the holiday season, giving back is a great way to help families in need.

“Sometimes it’s just really nice to center and do something nice for someone that you might never even meet. That may not have a holiday or presents otherwise. That is a really good feeling outside of what we participate in by retail or just extra activities,” said Gallaher. “It’s the reason for the season. We don’t get to often celebrate that.”

Volunteering is not the only way to help out this holiday season. Donations to food banks or toy drives can also be a selfless act to help those in need.

“There’s always an opportunity. Even if this season is too busy for you, there’s always a need for volunteers in the community. There are always organizations that are looking for volunteers, so maybe you start during the holiday season but we hope that’s something you continue into the new year as well,” Gallaher said.

