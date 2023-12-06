Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says

The officers who took the man into custody also found more than two pounds of marijuana in his car, the arrest report says.
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Demarcus Montay Montgomery(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges for assaulting an officer, among others, after an arrest report claims he almost hit one with his car before leading police on a chase during a traffic stop.

The incident began on Monday around 9 p.m., the report says, when officers tried to stop Demarcus Montay Montgomery, 30, at Heiskell Avenue and N Central. The officers were trying to stop Montgomery, the report says, because his car matched one from a BOLO (be on lookout) from the Knoxville Police Department.

“When I initiated my emergency equipment the suspect vehicle immediately took off striking Sgt. J. Sharp’s police vehicle on the front driver side fender while Sgt. Sharp was exiting his vehicle, placing Sgt. Sharp in immediate danger of serous bodily harm and fear,” the report says.

From there, Montgomery reportedly led police on a chase down through several streets in the area before he “bailed out of the car and ran on foot,” the report says. When officers caught up, they say they tasered Montgomery before taking him into custody.

Once Montgomery was in custody, officers reportedly searched his car and found more than two pounds of marijuana. He’s now facing several drug, driving and resisting arrest charges.

