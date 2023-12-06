New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to...
The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.(theplazany.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This holiday season, fans of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” can re-create some of their favorite scenes from the iconic ‘90s film.

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.

It all starts with a four-hour private limousine ride around the Big Apple, where you will get to enjoy one of Kevin’s favorite meals, a cheese pizza, and see filming locations from the movie, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Upon returning to your hotel room, you can make yourself comfy in your extra-large bed, Kevin-style, and call room service for a 16-scoop sundae.

The room also comes with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key.”

The price depends on the room and you have to book directly with the hotel.

If the deal is sold out for the holidays, don’t worry, the Plaza Hotel’s “Home Alone 2” special is going to be available year-round.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say

Latest News

A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
LIVE: Las Vegas police: Multiple victims reported in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend
Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts 6 fake Donald Trump electors