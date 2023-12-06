Oak Ridge National Lab exploring reducing emissions in marine engines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trucks and airplanes give off a lot of harmful emissions into the air, but so do boats.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory is designing a new engine that would be cleaner for the environment.

On Wednesday ORNL cut the ribbon on its Caterpillar Multi-Cylinder Marine Decarbonization Laboratory, which is part of ORNL’s Hardin Valley facility.

“It’s important work as we push toward decarbonization,” Robert Wager said, Division Director for Buildings and Transportation Science at ORNL.

Wagner showed WVLT News an engine which can be found in cargo ships you might find on the Tennessee River.

He said boating in the U.S. emits about 55 million metric tons of carbon into the air every year.

“While it’s only about 3% of transportation CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the U.S., that is a lot. Every bit matters,” Wagner said.

He said most boats use diesel fuel right now. Now, researchers are going to look into using methanol instead.

“Diesel is very dense. Methanol is a little less dense,” Wagner said. “But, it’s a lot more dense than say batteries or hydrogen at the moment. But all those things are adventurous, it’s just this is where they’re focusing now,” he said.

The partnership is with Caterpillar Inc. The marine product director said the trick is creating an engine that uses clean energy, but also is practical.

“One of the key things is to make sure that the value we deliver to our customers is that durable and reliable product,” Will Watson said.

The partnership between ORNL and Caterpillar Inc. is four years, so they’re hoping to make progress in that time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.