Oneida Pathway Program visits the WVLT News station

Oneida elementary, middle and high school students visit the station.
Oneida elementary, middle and high school students visit the station.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief First Alert Meteorologist Heather Haley led a group of students from Oneidas School’s “Talented and Gifted” program on a tour of the station Tuesday.

Fourth- through 12th-grade students got an inside look at what goes on into making a newscast run.

Heather says the students’ favorite parts were the robotic cameras and the green screen.

