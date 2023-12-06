Oneida Pathway Program visits the WVLT News station
Oneida elementary, middle and high school students visit the station.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief First Alert Meteorologist Heather Haley led a group of students from Oneidas School’s “Talented and Gifted” program on a tour of the station Tuesday.
Fourth- through 12th-grade students got an inside look at what goes on into making a newscast run.
Heather says the students’ favorite parts were the robotic cameras and the green screen.
