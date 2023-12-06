Rain to snow showers taper off but cold winds continue today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a chilly day, with some cold winds, but this cold snap is brief. We’re tracking warmer temperatures the next few days, ahead of another cold front driving in rain and dropping temperatures for part of your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered to spotty, a change from rain to sleet and snow continues across our area this morning. The coverage is decreasing, but as we drop to around 38 degrees that’s “cold enough” for some flurries to fly even in the Valley. (We’re posting the rainfall and snowfall so far each hour in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.)

From mostly to partly cloudy, the showers and the clouds are tapering off today. We’re left with a colder day, and winds make it feel even colder! Winds could gust up to 15-20 mph from the northwest, making a high of 46 degrees feel like the upper 30s to low 40s at times.

Winds back off this evening to the overnight, but with the clear sky and cold air, that adds up to a frosty cold Thursday morning. We’ll drop to around 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is sunny, and winds pick back up, helping us warm up. We’ll top out around 55 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Friday starts out in the mid 30s, which is a seasonable low, but warms even more to 61 degrees.

We’ll warm up to the mid-60s Saturday, just ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers move in late Saturday with most of the rain arriving overnight into Sunday. Sunday looks rainy, especially early to midday, then temperatures are dropping and change to some wintry mix to snow showers in our higher elevations. This leaves us dropping from the upper 50s before sunrise Sunday to upper 40s by the afternoon, and on down to 31 degrees by Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday is one week from Christmas and we have a few quiet days with chilly mornings.

