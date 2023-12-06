Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says

HELENWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A now former Scott County volunteer fire chief is being accused of stealing money from his department, according to an investigation report from the Tennessee Comptroller.

The investigation centers on Austin Lewallen, who served as the assistant chief of the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department in 2022 and chief from April 2022 to March 2023. In the report, Lewallen is accused of stealing money from the department’s account and using the money for personal purchases, including a down payment on a car.

All in all, Lewallen is accused of taking at least $13,716.71 in department funds. According to the investigation, Lewallen used the money for smaller items like gas, groceries, and alcohol, but he also used at least $2,500 as a down payment and deferred down payment for a Jeep Patriot.

The report claims that Lewallen was able to so easily take the money because of how the department’s administration was organized. Ultimately, the comptroller report outlined seven issues that made it easier for Lewallen to get his hands on the money:

The department did not have a board of directors Only one person was in charge of the department’s money The department did not document withdrawals from its account effectively The department did not document collections like fundraisers PRVFD members did not file yearly financial paperwork on time to the comptroller The department did not file a yearly financial report with the comptroller at all since 2015, when that became a state requirement PRVFD had to pay bank fees for Lewallen’s transactions because there was not enough money in the account

At the time, Lewallen, as chief, was the only person in charge of the department’s finances. The department also did not have a board of directors while Lewallen was chief, later establishing one in March when Lewallen was voted out of his position.

Since the investigation, the report said, the now-established PRVFD board has corrected or is going to correct those issues.

