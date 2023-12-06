State senator seeks accountability after WSMV4 Investigation reveals disabled Tennesseans struggle to find in-home care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WSMV4 Investigation highlighting how people with disabilities struggle to get vital care is catching the attention of a powerful state lawmaker and bringing accountability to the groups in charge of providing necessary care.

Last month, WSMV4 Investigates reporter Stacey Cameron detailed how TennCare oversees a program where families go online to hire in-home care for loved ones with disabilities.

In July, TennCare brought in Consumer Direct Care Network Tennessee to run the website. Since then, members like Candie Ferrell have struggled to hire care providers and pay them on time due to issues with the website.

“It’s devastating,” Ferrell said, referring to the difficulty she has faced trying to find around-the-clock care for her 35-year-old son Will, who lives with cerebral palsy.

“There should be outcry and it should be solved by now,” Ferrell said. “And you get no support from TennCare, none. You get lip service, finger-pointing, no accountability.”

TennCare member Mike Lawson has similar views.

“It’s not working 100 percent now,” Lawson said.

He said he’s facing many issues, and similarly struggles to pay his daughter Kelly’s care provider on time.

“It’s a lot to deal with,” Lawson said. “And it’s not just me. This is not isolated. This is happening to a lot of families.”

Those cries for help caught the attention of Republican State Senator Bo Watson, who chairs the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

“I have a place in my heart for this group of individuals,” Senator Watson said. “They have challenges most of us will never experience. And well, I was unaware of the problems before your reporting.”

Watson convened a meeting at his State Capitol office with officials from TennCare, CDTN and the Tennessee Disability Coalition to investigate whether the issues were widespread or isolated incidents.

The Senator spoke with WSMV4 Investigates after that meeting.

“There are some start-up challenges when you switch vendors, and that is a big part of the issues experienced so far,” Watson said. “And I spoke with the CEO of CDTN, and he assured us that whatever challenges we’re experiencing, his team in Tennessee is going to specifically address.”

Watson suggested that TennCare should improve its communication with families who are struggling to get care and enhance its oversight of CDTN and the website.

“Ultimately, TennCare has responsibility for making sure that their vendor their responsibilities,” Watson said.

Watson says during the meeting, he sent a clear message to both TennCare and CDTN.

“We take our accountability seriously,” Watson said. “And yes, there are some bumps as you get started, but we are almost six months into this, so the grace period is now over.”

Watson said he intends to closely observe the situation while remaining optimistic that all issues will be promptly resolved. He said he would follow up in a month to ensure the problems members face have been addressed.

