Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

One of the men drove the USPS truck away from the scene, Knoxville police say.
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say(KWTX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two man suspected of robbing a USPS truck Wednesday are on the loose, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland.

Officers responded around 10 a.m., Erland said, to Dandridge Avenue when a call came in that the USPS worker had been robbed at gunpoint. Erland added that one of the men had driven away in the USPS truck, while the other had driven away in a white Toyota. The mail carrier was not injured, Erland said.

About an hour later, officers found the USPS truck and one of the men in a vacant lot off Cityview Avenue. “The armed suspect ran from officers, who eventually lost sight of the him in the Chester Avenue area,” Erland said.

Officers were also able to track down the white Toyota, also abandoned on Cityview Avenue.

Those with information should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.

Latest News

It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a...
Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville
Paige WX
Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend
Paige WX
Rain to snow showers taper off but cold winds continue today
The investigation centers on Austin Lewallen, who served as the assistant chief of the Paint...
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says
Gavin DeGraw to perform at Citrus Bowl halftime show
Gavin DeGraw to perform at Citrus Bowl halftime show