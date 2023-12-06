Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large Chanukah event is coming to Knoxville next week!

Families can head to World’s Fair Park on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for activities like a bouncy house, games and traditional latkes.

It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of religious orientation, but VIP concert tickets are available for $36.

Reach out to rabbi@chabadknoxville.org to get a VIP ticket or to become a corporate sponsor.

