Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville

It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m.
It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a...
It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large Chanukah event is coming to Knoxville next week!

Families can head to World’s Fair Park on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for activities like a bouncy house, games and traditional latkes.

It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of religious orientation, but VIP concert tickets are available for $36.

Reach out to rabbi@chabadknoxville.org to get a VIP ticket or to become a corporate sponsor.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.

Latest News

Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Paige WX
Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend
Paige WX
Rain to snow showers taper off but cold winds continue today
The investigation centers on Austin Lewallen, who served as the assistant chief of the Paint...
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says