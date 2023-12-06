Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are quickly warming back up ahead of a strong cold front moving in this weekend. A good round of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday and could transition into mountain snow as temperatures drop throughout the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move out tonight and the winds will calm down allowing for frost to develop by Thursday morning. Temperatures will start out near 28 degrees.

Thursday is a beautiful and sunny day! Temperatures quickly warm up to 55 degrees thanks to winds from the southwest gusting up to 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out in the mid-30s but warms up to the lower 60s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Spotty showers are possible throughout the day Saturday, especially later in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs are in the mid-60s with winds kicking up ahead of our next cold front. Rain moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday.

On Sunday, we’ll hit our high of 57 in the morning and drop to the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Rain is likely throughout most of the day and tapers off by the afternoon to evening hours. As temperatures drop, the rain transitions over into a wintry mix to snow showers in the higher elevations Sunday afternoon to evening.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows to start out next week. Highs are chilly in the upper 40s to lower 50s with sunshine and dry days ahead.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

