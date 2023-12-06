Wild Inside: Transporting the largest bull elephant in the United States

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT Zoo Knoxville’s African elephant preserve, only Tonka remains. He’s waiting to join Edie at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, all part of the plan for these elephants.

“We’re aiming for 2024 for sure,” said Zoo Knoxville’s Director of Animal Care, Conservation & Education Phil Colclough.

“I realized that’s a big wide window, but most of this move is determined by how Tonka participates. We want him to be able to dictate to us when he’s ready to go in that crate, which we don’t have built yet.”

Tonka is the largest African bull elephant in the United States, weighing in at over 15,000 lbs. A custom crate is needed to transport him safely to Middle Tennessee.

“He’s 10 feet 9 inches tall at his shoulder,” said Colclough. “So the crate that we’re building is much bigger than probably any other elephant crate ever built in the world, I would guess.”

The crew tasked with building the crate won’t have to travel far once it’s finished early next year. Petty Welding is across the street from the zoo, their team is ready for this extreme build.

“So it’s a 24,000-pound crate for Tonka over at the zoo, so him inside is going to be somewhere near 40,000,” said Drew Petty of Petty Welding. “It’s around his safety and comfort because when you’re transporting 40,000 pounds with a live heartbeat down I-40 on a tractor trailer. It’s not a box of Kleenex falling out on the side of the interstate if something goes wrong. It’s it’s very critical to the life of this animal, and he’s one of a kind.”

For now, you can still stop by Zoo Knoxville to say goodbye to Tonka, at least for the next few months. Once Tonka gets used to his crate, he’ll make the trip to Middle Tennessee to live out the rest of his life.

