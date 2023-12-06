Wild Inside: Transporting the largest bull elephant in the United States

Why Zoo Knoxville’s ‘Tonka’ needs a custom crate before his big move to Middle Tennessee
The largest bull elephant in the United States is set to leave Zoo Knoxville next year. See how a custom crate is needed to transfer him to his final home.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AT Zoo Knoxville’s African elephant preserve, only Tonka remains. He’s waiting to join Edie at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, all part of the plan for these elephants.

“We’re aiming for 2024 for sure,” said Zoo Knoxville’s Director of Animal Care, Conservation & Education Phil Colclough.

“I realized that’s a big wide window, but most of this move is determined by how Tonka participates. We want him to be able to dictate to us when he’s ready to go in that crate, which we don’t have built yet.”

Tonka is the largest African bull elephant in the United States, weighing in at over 15,000 lbs. A custom crate is needed to transport him safely to Middle Tennessee.

“He’s 10 feet 9 inches tall at his shoulder,” said Colclough. “So the crate that we’re building is much bigger than probably any other elephant crate ever built in the world, I would guess.”

The crew tasked with building the crate won’t have to travel far once it’s finished early next year. Petty Welding is across the street from the zoo, their team is ready for this extreme build.

“So it’s a 24,000-pound crate for Tonka over at the zoo, so him inside is going to be somewhere near 40,000,” said Drew Petty of Petty Welding. “It’s around his safety and comfort because when you’re transporting 40,000 pounds with a live heartbeat down I-40 on a tractor trailer. It’s not a box of Kleenex falling out on the side of the interstate if something goes wrong. It’s it’s very critical to the life of this animal, and he’s one of a kind.”

For now, you can still stop by Zoo Knoxville to say goodbye to Tonka, at least for the next few months. Once Tonka gets used to his crate, he’ll make the trip to Middle Tennessee to live out the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
Jennifer Brown Hyde speaks on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping
‘I really prepared myself to die’: Nashville woman recalls being buried alive with classmates nearly 50 years ago
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
Here’s who is on Tennessee’s presidential primary ballot
The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say

Latest News

Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend
Warming up ahead of rain to mountain snow this weekend
One of the men drove the USPS truck away from the scene, Knoxville police say.
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
UNITED WAY VOLUNTEERING
‘It’s the reason for the season’ | How to help out this holiday season
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Suspects on the loose after carjacking USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say