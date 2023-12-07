8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feet while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Austin Lewallen
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says

Latest News

Thursday marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Knoxville 98-year-old World War II Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor
Ben tracks heavier rain through the coming weekend
Tracking another cold front this weekend bringing rain to mountain snow
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old
TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old
Norris Dam State Park offers a large variety from horse back riding to indoor cabins.
Exploring Tennessee: Discovering cabins along Norris Dam State Park