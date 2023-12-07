DCS: Approval still pending for Richard L. Bean Center; not always documenting seclusion times for inmates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Children’s Services has worked for years to get the Richard L. Bean Center compliant with its current rules and regulations. The department updated its policy in 2017 requesting juvenile service centers to document seclusions, physical and mechanical restraints properly.

WVLT News received reports from DCS from 2016-2023 regarding the facility. Since that timeframe, DCS reported several instances in the last seven years where DCS said the policy was not updated and Richard L. Bean was not properly documenting how long inmates were secluded. There are several instances during that timeframe where Bean either left the out time blank or initialed it ‘RLB’.

DCS sent us a statement saying: “Since 2017, when new standards for juvenile detention centers became effective, the Department of Children’s Services has worked closely with the Richard L. Bean Center to address deficiencies related to the updated standards, including proper documentation regarding seclusion. The Department recommended corrective action and has continued to work with the facility, as state law requires, to implement needed changes. Since March of 2022, DCS licensing staff have observed a significant and consistent improvement in the Bean Center’s quality of documentation, and in October of 2022 no deficiencies regarding seclusion practices were found. Approval of the Bean Center is still pending while the facility works toward updating its policy manual.”

In October of 2022, DCS reported 19 inmates were secluded for 2 hours, 1 for 4 hours and none were secluded for 6 hours. However, when DCS interviewed an inmate, he said something different.

DCS said in its report, “This youth reported being placed in seclusion for 3 days, but this was not reflected in facility documentation.”

In May of 2023, DCS reported Richard L. Bean was not putting in times for seclusion and instead left some of them blank or put his initials ‘RLB’.

When the seclusion law was passed in 2021, restricting seclusion to 6 hours in 24 hours, DCS reported having a conversation with Richard L. Bean about the new law. In the report, DCS said, “Superintendent Bean was also present in the room during this discussion, and he stated that he did not feel two to six hours was enough time to lock the youth in their rooms”.

DCS also reported Richard L. Bean and Knox County juvenile Judge Tim Irwin had a conversation about the new seclusion law. DCS said in its report, “Superintendent Bean stated he had discussed the new law with Knox County Juvenile Judge Irwin and that Judge Irwin told him to do whatever Superintendent Bean felt was appropriate in order to protect his staff”.

During the same visit to the Bean Center, DCS interviewed four inmates. In its report, DCS stated, ”Three of the four youths stated they had been placed in seclusion during their time at the facility. Each youth had been placed in seclusion due to fighting. The two male youths stated they had been placed in seclusion for 72 hours at one point and then for “several weeks” on another occasion”.

The 2021 report also stated the Richard L. Bean Center hadn’t updated its policies and procedures since 1999.

WVLT also reached out to DCS regarding what the approval process looks like for juvenile centers and what they can do if a center is not approved to their standards.

DCS sent us another statement saying: “Under Tenn. Code Ann. § 37-5-510, DCS does not license a publicly administered agency like it would a private provider. Instead, the Department approves the agency using the same licensing standards applicable to privately operated facilities. Since there is no license to act against, the Department has limited enforcement capabilities. The above-referenced law also states that DCS is statutorily obliged to cooperate with public agencies in implementing recommended changes.”

We requested an interview with Richard L. Bean. He said he would do an interview, but his board did not want him to speak.

We also reached out to Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs. He sent us a statement saying: “We have no jurisdiction over this facility. I trust that the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Service Center Board of Trustees is aware of the situation and will investigate accordingly.”

We spoke again with the Richard L. Bean Center Board of Trustees Chairman, John Valliant. He said it is on his board to hold Richard L. Bean accountable for following laws and rules set by DCS.

“If DCS thinks that the juvenile court over there are not providing that or not doing something there, I’d see to it that it got done,” Valliant said.

Valliant also told Richard L. Bean to follow the current law, but he has concerns about it. He said lawmakers need to have more conversations about the current seclusion law.

“The problem is the people who wrote the law don’t understand what we’re dealing with. If you’re dealing with individuals who will harm other people, you have to separate them. It’s not like we have an infinite number of places to put them. We put them in their bedroom,” Valliant said.

As for WVLT News not being able to speak with Richard L. Bean, Valliant said this: “It’s real simple. Richard is a friendly guy and he’ll get into a conversation with one of you guys or anybody else and he just talks to you like you’re a friend and he’ll make jokes and say stuff that comes off differently than you want to say it when you’re making a public statement.”

DCS continues working to get the Richard L. Bean Center to update its policy.

