Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Karns Fire Department crews responded to an apartment complex fire near Ball Camp Pike Nov. 15.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim in a deadly house fire in Karns was identified, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, 37-year-old Michael L. Pelletier, set the fire intentionally, according to officials.
“The suspect and victim are the same,” officials said. “Therefore, there will not be any charges filed in the case.”
The fire was in the Forest Ridge Apartment Community on Nov. 15.
