Double Your Donation for Second Harvest

Second Harvest Food Bank matching donations today
Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting its annual Double Your Donation telethon. All donations made today will be matched up to $750,000.
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting their annual Double Your Donation telethon. All donations made today will be matched up to $750,000.

Typically, a $1 donation is equal to three meals from the food bank, meaning the same amount can provide six meals today.

“Inflation has hit households hard this year, especially our most vulnerable. This day of giving will help your food bank provide meals throughout the winter months. Without assistance from our community, we would not be able to get food to our neighbors facing hunger,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest.

Donations can be made online at secondharvestetn.org/DYD or by phone at (865)-243-8227.

