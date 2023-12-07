East Tenn. teacher arrested on drug charges, sheriffs says

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A part-time teacher with Cumberland County Schools was arrested Thursday, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

A K-9 service used by the board of education alerted staff to a car in the parking lot of the school.

A school resource officer searched the car and found drugs. Angela Elizabeth Anderson was arrested, according to officials.

She was suspended without pay. She was charged with simple possession of schedule VI (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacture, delivery, or sell of a controlled substance schedule II (cocaine), according to officials.

She was being held at the Cumberland Co. jail on a $7,000 bond and has a court date set for Jan. 8, 2024.

