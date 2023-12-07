Exploring Tennessee: Discovering cabins along Norris Dam State Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As cooler temperatures arrive in East Tennessee, there are still plenty of opportunities to come and check the beautiful scenery at Norris Dam State Park. Where we’ll find ample opportunities like this with cabins, as well as hiking, camping and horse back riding.

Just a short 30 minute drive north of Knoxville sits 4,000 acres along the Norris Reservoir. There are more than 800 miles of shoreline for boating and fishing opportunities, but as the cooler months arrive, the biggest attraction is the cabins built during the great depression as a civilian conservation corps project.

“We have some people who want a more rustic feel, where they wanna go back in time and have a true traditional wooden cabins, so we offer those with our historic CCC cabins that were built in the 1930s,” said Park Ranger Trent Ellen.

But for those who want a more modern style, they have those as well.

“On the west side of the park we have more modern cabins, we mark them as our standard cabins. They are almost similar to a house, that offer three bedrooms, and a bathroom as well,” said Ellen

And there are pet friendly cabins too! While you are spending time at the cabins, you can also take advantage of nearly 30 miles of hiking trails as well as two campgrounds.

Another unique opportunity to take advantage of is nearly 12 miles of horseback riding trails.

“We try and get out here every weekend, sometimes more than that, this trail up here has been pretty good and maintained well,” said horseback rider Benjamin Pontello.

Besides the beautiful views around the lake, the park offers the chance to make memories of a lifetime with family as well.

“It’s just something I like to do with my kids. Benjamin is still at home, he’s a senior this year. The older two are in the military service, when they come around we ride, but it’s an opportunity to spend time with them and enjoy the outdoors especially the fall,” said Vincent Pontello.

Norris Dam State Park has been the location that families come to repeatedly and also where kids have grown up.

“It’s nice little cabins up there, we had campfires, friends visited, the kids learned to ride their bikes around that area. We do a lot of fishing, especially trout fishing, hiking and relaxing,” said Pontello.

With the holidays coming up, the cabins and scenery provide a perfect way to spend quality time with the family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.