Former Falcon flying back to Fulton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School has announced that Justin Long has been hired as the Falcons’ Head Football Coach.

He becomes the 14th head coach in school history. Coach Long is a 2004 graduate of Fulton where the led the Falcons to the 2003 Class 3A State Championship. He earned all-state honors that year after accounting for 49 total touchdowns.

“We are excited to welcome Justin Long back home to Fulton High School. Justin made a huge impact on our school as a student athlete and as an assistant coach. We look forward to seeing his impact as the head coach of the Falcons. Justin is a high character man who has always represented our school and community well. Welcome home Justin!”

BREAKING: Justin Long steps down at Grace Christian and will be new head football coach at his alma mater Fulton High. He replaces Jeff McMillan, who resigned after two seasons. Long, who took over at GCA in 2021 played his college ball at CN under Ken Sparks @WVLTSports @wvlt pic.twitter.com/zueTQIaA7j — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 7, 2023

Long played college football at Carson-Newman College under the late and legendary head coach Ken Sparks. He earned South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week honors in 2005.

He returned to Fulton in 2009 as an assistant coach and was part of three state championships as a member of the Fulton staff. He was promoted to Offensive Coordinator for the Falcons in 2020.

Long comes back to Fulton from after serving as the head coach at Grace Christian Academy from 2021 to 2023.

“We are thrilled to bring Justin Long back home as our next head football coach. Coach Long was an outstanding student athlete here at Fulton and he made a huge impact on our school and football program as an assistant coach with the falcons. I can’t wait to see what the future holds under his leadership.”

