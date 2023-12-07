Frosty cold to a warming trend, before a soggy cold front moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Thursday, but temperatures are quickly warming back up. We can enjoy a couple of warmer afternoons, ahead of a strong cold front this weekend, bringing downpours and dropping temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear, calm, and COLD morning. This adds up to a widespread frost. We’re starting the day in the 20s for everyone, with Knoxville at 28 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day, helping us to warm back up. Winds are also helping to move us back to normal, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 15 mph. Today’s high is 55 degrees in Knoxville.

Tonight is mostly clear, with scattered high clouds moving in. We’ll drop to around 34 degrees, which is a seasonable low.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with scattered clouds increasing, but we’re still warmer at 61 degrees.

We’ll have a few showers move in Friday night to Saturday morning, then spotty showers are possible throughout the day Saturday. We are still on the warm side, with a high of 65 degrees.

Then it turns rainy Saturday night and through Sunday morning, leaving us with a 100% coverage of steady moderate to some heavy rain, and gusts around 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures drop from the upper 50s Sunday morning to mid 40s Sunday afternoon, but we’ll also drop down to scattered showers Sunday afternoon. Because of that cooling, we’ll see some wintry mix to flurries in the higher elevations Sunday afternoon to evening, and mountain snow will accumulate yet again on through Sunday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re looking at a cooler, quiet trend next week. We’ll have upper 40s to low 50s for highs, and nights back in the upper 20s to low 30s.

