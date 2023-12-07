Human bear incidents are increasing across Tennessee

Sevier County leads with with the most bear-related calls for problem bears.
Sevier County leads with with the most bear related calls for problem bears.
Sevier County leads with with the most bear related calls for problem bears.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said they had the most calls for bear problems than any other year, with Sevier County seeing the most problems.

Officials said the population growth of bears and humans means we’ll see more problems.

Bears on the hunt for food and humans leaving food sources where bears can get it and it’s not just a problem in Gatlinburg anymore, but most of the state.

“We like to use the word ‘conflict’ when we talk about this bear activity because it’s really not a nuisance, it’s a behavior that’s usually spearheaded by a human action,” said Janelle Musser, TWRA.

Bill Stiver, with the National Park Service said a recent study found relocating problem bears may not be the solution because 2/3 of those bears died within months of being moved.

He said the problem is people not locking up trash or taking down bird feeders. He said there are three options for dealing with problem bears.

“We can leave it there, and try to work with the landowner to clean it up, we can kill it, or we can move it. Certainly, we have moved bears before,” said Stiver.

Stiver also found a bear living in the heart of Pigeon Forge. He said the area around the community center and high school is home range for the bear. With a growing population of bears, he said there’s going to be more.

“What we see a lot of times in Gatlinburg is it’s not successful to pick up a bear and move it because there’s just so many that can take its place. That garbage is just a real easy food source, especially this time of year when bears are eating about 20-thousand calories a day,” said Musser

TWRA is hopeful new trash bins in Gatlinburg and this new trash strap they will be passing out will help homeowners encourage bears to move along because they simply can’t get into the trash.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tennessee coach placed on administrative leave: Knox County Schools
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Austin Lewallen
Scott County fire chief under fire for stealing department funds, investigation report says
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says

Latest News

Thursday marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Knoxville 98-year-old World War II Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor
Graphic design teacher at Sevier County High School said this was award is pretty big deal for...
Sevier County High School student logo picked for state conference
Lydia Scoggins was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in 2019 that threatened her ability to...
Lydia Scoggins plays the piano
Ben tracks heavier rain through the coming weekend
Tracking another cold front this weekend bringing rain to mountain snow