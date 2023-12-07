Human bear incidents are increasing across Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said they had the most calls for bear problems than any other year, with Sevier County seeing the most problems.

Officials said the population growth of bears and humans means we’ll see more problems.

Bears on the hunt for food and humans leaving food sources where bears can get it and it’s not just a problem in Gatlinburg anymore, but most of the state.

“We like to use the word ‘conflict’ when we talk about this bear activity because it’s really not a nuisance, it’s a behavior that’s usually spearheaded by a human action,” said Janelle Musser, TWRA.

Bill Stiver, with the National Park Service said a recent study found relocating problem bears may not be the solution because 2/3 of those bears died within months of being moved.

He said the problem is people not locking up trash or taking down bird feeders. He said there are three options for dealing with problem bears.

“We can leave it there, and try to work with the landowner to clean it up, we can kill it, or we can move it. Certainly, we have moved bears before,” said Stiver.

Stiver also found a bear living in the heart of Pigeon Forge. He said the area around the community center and high school is home range for the bear. With a growing population of bears, he said there’s going to be more.

“What we see a lot of times in Gatlinburg is it’s not successful to pick up a bear and move it because there’s just so many that can take its place. That garbage is just a real easy food source, especially this time of year when bears are eating about 20-thousand calories a day,” said Musser

TWRA is hopeful new trash bins in Gatlinburg and this new trash strap they will be passing out will help homeowners encourage bears to move along because they simply can’t get into the trash.

