Knoxville Assisted Living Center gives residents one month to leave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents of Prosperity Point Assisted Living Center were told they had one month to find other housing as they were closing the facility.

The executive director sent out a letter that the facility was sold by a group of locals who agreed to take over. The new owners then decided they would be closing it down on Jan. 6, 2024.

“The staff and I will assist residents and families to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Executive Director Kelly Johnson Majors said in a letter to residents.

WVLT News spoke with the facility who said they have a little under 50 residents at the facility.

Prosperity Pointe was a CHOICES program facility, meaning Tennesseans who are 65 and older or have a physical disability can get support there.

For those who receive CHOICES benefits, there are only three other places they can go in Knox County.

