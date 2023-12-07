Knoxville Assisted Living Center gives residents one month to leave

Prosperity Pointe notified residents they were closing the facility(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents of Prosperity Point Assisted Living Center were told they had one month to find other housing as they were closing the facility.

The executive director sent out a letter that the facility was sold by a group of locals who agreed to take over. The new owners then decided they would be closing it down on Jan. 6, 2024.

“The staff and I will assist residents and families to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Executive Director Kelly Johnson Majors said in a letter to residents.

WVLT News spoke with the facility who said they have a little under 50 residents at the facility.

Prosperity Pointe was a CHOICES program facility, meaning Tennesseans who are 65 and older or have a physical disability can get support there.

For those who receive CHOICES benefits, there are only three other places they can go in Knox County.

Choices Alfs by WVLT News on Scribd

