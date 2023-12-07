Knoxville nurse’s death being investigated as a homicide, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville nurse’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland.

The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. WVLT News reached out to KPD for information about Allison’s death, but the department told WVLT News it was unable to share anything until the Knox County Regional Forensic Center confirmed that her death had been classified as a homicide. That notification came Wednesday.

According to Erland, Allision was working at East Tennessee Behavioral Health on Old Weisgarber Road on Sept. 23 when she was allegedly pushed down by a patient. Allison was taken to a hospital for treatment and treated before her death almost a month later, Erland said.

In October, WVLT News reached out to East Tennessee Behavioral Health representatives, and they provided the following statement:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Jan Allison. Jan was a wonderful friend, colleague and member of our East Tennessee Behavioral Health team who worked tirelessly to assist our patients. She will be greatly missed. Because East Tennessee Behavioral Health places the utmost importance on the safety and privacy of our patients and employees; we cannot comment further.”

The homicide unit is investigating Allison’s death, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. As of now, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.