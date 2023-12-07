Knoxville police investigating deadly crash on I-40 West

One person died following a crash on I-40 West Thursday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man was killed after a crash on I-40 West Thursday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

A driver was traveling on I-40 East when they lost a tire. The tire jumped the divider wall and hit another car, crashing through the windshield.

The driver of the second car was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

