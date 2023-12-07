Lady Vols drop first ever game to MTSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Junior Karoline Striplin poured in a career-high 29 points in her home state, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a sharp-shooting Middle Tennessee squad that went 12 of 24 from behind the arc as the Lady Vols fell in Von Braun Center, 73-62.

Striplin was the high scorer for Tennessee (4-5), and fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell and senior Destinee Wells were also top contributors with nine and eight points, respectively.

Middle Tennessee (7-3) was led by Jalynn Gregory with 22 points and by Savannah Wheeler, who posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anastasiia Boldyreva was also in double figures with 17 points, while Ta’Mia Scott added 10.

The loss is Tennessee’s third straight and 4th in the last 5 games heading into Sunday afternoon’s showdown at home against Eastern Kentucky.

