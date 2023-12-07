Lady Vols drop first ever game to MTSU

Loss is Tennessee’s 3rd straight and 4th in last 5 games
Career high 29 points vs. MTSU in Huntsville, AL
Career high 29 points vs. MTSU in Huntsville, AL(richard russo | WAFF)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Junior Karoline Striplin poured in a career-high 29 points in her home state, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a sharp-shooting Middle Tennessee squad that went 12 of 24 from behind the arc as the Lady Vols fell in Von Braun Center, 73-62.

Striplin was the high scorer for Tennessee (4-5), and fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell and senior Destinee Wells were also top contributors with nine and eight points, respectively.

Middle Tennessee (7-3) was led by Jalynn Gregory with 22 points and by Savannah Wheeler, who posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anastasiia Boldyreva was also in double figures with 17 points, while Ta’Mia Scott added 10.

The loss is Tennessee’s third straight and 4th in the last 5 games heading into Sunday afternoon’s showdown at home against Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin Valley baseball coach place on administrative leave amid investigation
East Tenn. coach placed on administrative leave, KCS says
TVA working to bring first of its kind nuclear reactor to the country
TVA to bring first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to the U.S.
Demarcus Montay Montgomery
Knoxville man hits officer’s car, leads police on chase before being detained, report says
One dead in Karns apartment complex fire, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Deadly house fire ruled intentional, KCSO identifies victim
Suspects on the loose after robbing USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Suspects on the loose after carjacking USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Versus George mason
Basketball Vols get back in the win column
Tennessee celebrates after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament
UT Volleyball standout Fingall named Region Player of the Year
Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year
Halls Kicker Owen Taylor wins Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee earns berth in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl