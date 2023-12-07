Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

