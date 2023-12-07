Maryville man leads officers on 120 mph chase in rented Maserati, police say

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man is in custody after leading officers on a 120 mile-per-hour chase Tuesday, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.

According to the report, officers tried to stop the man, Isaiah Charon Hearn, 27, who was driving a 2016 Maserati Ghibli on I-40 near Papermill Drive in Knoxville. Hearn was driving the car at “excessive speeds” and swerving in and out of traffic, the report said. Dispatch also reported to the responding officer that the car had been stolen, according to police.

After leading officers on a chase along Cherry Street, running a red light, and back on to I-40, officers said he lost them. After looking into the car, police realized that it was not the stolen vehicle dispatch had told them about, so they made contact with the owner.

The owner told them that she rents the car using Turo, so the officers then went to the renter’s home, the report said. Once there, they found Hearn, who they took into custody.

“As Mr. Hearn was taken into custody, he spontaneously uttered that he had successfully eluded officers early in the evening and expressed he did not care about consequences from the incident,” the report said.

Hearn was charged with speeding, evading arrest and reckless driving.

