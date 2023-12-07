Police asking for help finding missing Oliver Springs teen

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the 14-year-old girl
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, police in Oliver Springs are trying to find 14-year-old Alexis Cox. She was last seen on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

Alexis was last seen wearing a black and grey striped sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes while on Johnson Road.

If you have seen Alexis or know anything you are asked to call the Oliver Springs Police Department at 865-435-7274.

